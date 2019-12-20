Global  

Liam Williams: Wales full-back to rejoin Scarlets from Saracens

BBC Sport Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Wales full-back Liam Williams is set to rejoin Scarlets from Saracens at the end of the season.
