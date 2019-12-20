USA Sport24 MLB hot stove rumors: Francisco Lindor trade may be coming soon; Nats, Twins lead pack for Josh Donaldson - CBS Spo… https://t.co/UBcUX9EglA 3 days ago Paul Williams New MLB story on SI: https://t.co/ydifZ6zQzh Keep up with the latest news and rumors around baseball. The Hot Sto… https://t.co/gKMv2DbLR2 4 days ago tom MLB hot stove rumors: Francisco Lindor trade may be coming soon; Nats, Twins lead pack for Josh Donaldson – CBS Spo… https://t.co/J6ngAMtppa 5 days ago GK SPORTS RT @CBSSportsMLB: MLB hot stove rumors: Francisco Lindor trade may be coming soon; Nats, Twins lead pack for Josh Donaldson https://t.co/3C… 5 days ago Hunter Camp RT @Tribe_XX: MLB hot stove rumors: Francisco Lindor trade may be coming soon; Nats, Twins lead pack for Josh Donaldson https://t.co/tigewY… 5 days ago Global News Report "#MLB News: #MLB hot stove rumors: Francisco Lindor trade may be coming soon; Nats, Twins lead pack for Josh Donald… https://t.co/OGNNbx50pN 5 days ago John MLB hot stove rumors: Francisco Lindor trade may be coming soon; Nats, Twins lead pack for Josh Donaldson https://t.co/tigewYw31T 5 days ago Hunter Camp RT @Gander_News_g6: MLB hot stove rumors: Francisco Lindor trade may be coming soon; Nats, Twins lead pack for Josh Donaldson… 5 days ago