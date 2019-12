Meet CSI actress, Miss World top ten, trilingual actress, model, TV host and wife to new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, Lorena Bernal

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Final Whistle Meet CSI actress, Miss World top ten, trilingual actress, model, TV host and wife to new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta,… https://t.co/fPc0NOgt89 8 hours ago ⚽️Super League Meet Mikel Arteta's wife Lorena - a former Miss World contestant and CSI actress https://t.co/mp6gaPyQOy 9 hours ago The Gunners News Mikel Arteta wife: Meet Arsenal manager's stunning wag who competed for Miss World crown https://t.co/bFPweM4Jzd https://t.co/F6Pke8FGcH 12 hours ago india times post Mikel Arteta wife: Meet Arsenal manager's stunning WAG who competed for Miss World crown https://t.co/n0icLImwWq https://t.co/BYtGdjeoa0 12 hours ago MRP Soerianatanegara RT @DExpress_Sport: Meet Mikel Arteta's stunning wife as #Arsenal confirm former Gunners midfielder as new manager #AFC https://t.co/Djkyc4… 12 hours ago theusposts Mikel Arteta wife: Meet Arsenal manager's stunning WAG who competed for Miss World crown https://t.co/io158L9qtb https://t.co/9YqsNevEkf 12 hours ago Express Sport Meet Mikel Arteta's stunning wife as #Arsenal confirm former Gunners midfielder as new manager #AFC… https://t.co/FMGG55t18T 12 hours ago