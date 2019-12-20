Global  

England in South Africa: Joe Denly hits century in final warm-up match

BBC Sport Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Joe Denly scores 103 as England impress with the bat on day one of their final tour match before the Test series against South Africa.
England in South Africa: Ollie Pope hits century in warm-up match

Ollie Pope scores his first century for England to steer the tourists to a lead of 302 over South Africa A on day two of the warm-up match in Benoni.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBBC NewsNews24

Gritty Quinton de Kock fights back for South Africa vs England

*Centurion:* Sam Curran took four wickets for England, while Quinton de Kock played a crucial innings of 95 for South Africa on the first day of the first Test...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC News

