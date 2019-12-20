Global  

Top of the table clash postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Hereford Times Friday, 20 December 2019
WESTFIELDS’ top of the table clash against Fairford Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Allpay Park.
