Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Thunder players evacuated from Oklahoma City mall following shooting

CBS Sports Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The team was attending a private movie screening at the Penn Square Mall
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Thunder players evacuated from mall after shooting - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/8NUtDBwKIp https://t.co/H8ToURgxMz 3 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Thunder players evacuated from mall after shooting - https://t.co/UM5Sw2ywbu https://t.co/2PPBnZbtmT 3 hours ago

ALaboutSports

Al Butler Thunder players evacuated from mall after shooting https://t.co/5t4Echg32r via @upi 4 hours ago

DraftDiamonds

NFL Draft Diamonds Thunder Players Evacuated from an Oklahoma City Mall Due to a Shooting https://t.co/bWD8ZDSDvw 4 hours ago

PMSportsNews

PM Sports News Thunder Players Evacuated from an Oklahoma City Mall Due to a Shooting https://t.co/zgln2NOBMs 4 hours ago

SportsGossipCom

SportsGossip.com Thunder Players Evacuated from an Oklahoma City Mall Due to a Shooting https://t.co/SDdYTIAa4s 4 hours ago

SteveJacksonVA

Steve Jackson Network ESPN: Thunder players evacuated from Oklahoma City mall after shooting. https://t.co/s3izxbqswF via @GoogleNews 6 hours ago

Basketmatome

バスケットボールMagazine Thunder evacuated from OKC mall after shooting https://t.co/ctydPNC4w3 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.