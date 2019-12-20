Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

UFC Fight Night 165 predictions -- Frankie Edgar vs. Korean Zombie: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

CBS Sports Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Edgar meets The Korean Zombie in South Korea to close out the UFC's 2019 calendar
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UFC Fight Night 165 results, highlights: Korean Zombie quickly stops Frankie Edgar in Busan

The fast rising featherweight contender added another notch to his decorated belt
CBS Sports Also reported by •ESPN

'Korean Zombie' wins on home soil, beats Edgar

Chan Sung Jung, also known as "The Korean Zombie," won on his home soil Saturday, defeating Frankie Edgar by TKO in the UFC Fight Night main event in South...
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joulenesibra

joulenesibra UFC on ESPN+ 23: Make your predictions for Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung | [HD] Telecast |… https://t.co/2RazghmVBJ 18 hours ago

ramkaurmanjee

ramkaurmanjee UFC on ESPN+ 23: Make your predictions for Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung | [HD] Highlights |… https://t.co/8GlhJlep0S 18 hours ago

queenlashliey

queenlashliey UFC on ESPN+ 23: Make your predictions for Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung | [HD] Stream on any Device |… https://t.co/g5KBJJArlz 18 hours ago

NLSawlani1

N.L. Sawlani UFC on ESPN+ 23: Make your predictions for Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung | [HD] Stream on PC or Handheld |… https://t.co/UUVDXejGBr 18 hours ago

gurulintheria

gurulintheria UFC on ESPN+ 23: Make your predictions for Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung | [HD] Live Streaming |… https://t.co/4tJZwtQbjl 18 hours ago

joulenesibra

joulenesibra UFC Fight Night 165 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung | [HD] Telecast |… https://t.co/8Dsw3Ro9wI 18 hours ago

ramkaurmanjee

ramkaurmanjee UFC Fight Night 165 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung | [HD] Highlights |… https://t.co/rfGkLfi79f 18 hours ago

queenlashliey

queenlashliey UFC Fight Night 165 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung | [HD] Stream on any Devi… https://t.co/nxWKqO2ASY 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.