Huddersfield boss expects 'negotiations' on Albion loan signing Aaron Mooy's future

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley says there will be ‘negotiations and conversations’ regarding the future of Albion loan signing Aaron Mooy.



Recent related news from verified sources Aaron Mooy could make Albion move permanent if price is right says Huddersfield boss AARON MOOY could make a permanent move to Albion if the deal is right, according to Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley.

The Argus 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this