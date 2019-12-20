Global  

Huddersfield boss expects 'negotiations' on Albion loan signing Aaron Mooy's future

The Argus Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley says there will be ‘negotiations and conversations’ regarding the future of Albion loan signing Aaron Mooy.
Aaron Mooy could make Albion move permanent if price is right says Huddersfield boss

AARON MOOY could make a permanent move to Albion if the deal is right, according to Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley.
The Argus

