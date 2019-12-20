HIGHLIGHTS: Mason Courtney TD for Carthage ties game 7-0 vs La Vega | UIL State Championships



Recent related news from verified sources HIGHLIGHTS: Dixon hauls in 18th TD of the season for Carthage, ties game 14-14 | UIL State Championships HIGHLIGHTS: Dixon hauls in 18th TD of the season for Carthage, ties game 14-14 | UIL State Championships

FOX Sports 11 hours ago



Post's Former Coach In Attendance for Game vs. Refugio | UIL State Championships Post's Former Coach In Attendance for Game vs. Refugio | UIL State Championships

FOX Sports 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this