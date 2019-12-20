Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Man City vs Leicester City: Odds and prediction as Brendan Rodgers faces his biggest challenge yet

Leicester Mercury Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Man City vs Leicester City betting preview asks if Leicester's superb season can continue.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview 01:16

 An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Leicester. The Foxes travel to the Etihad one place above their illustrious rivals in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Obobanj

O. O. BENJAMIN ✅✅✅BOOOM BOOM✅✅✅ CORRECT SCORE TONIGHT MAN CITY 3-1 LEICESTER CITY✅✅✅ ODDS: 10+ ODDS✅✅✅ ADMIN: +2348057507268 https://t.co/8STslID3zs 5 minutes ago

Bet9jaTipsters

Football Tipsters ✅✅✅BOOOM BOOM✅✅✅ CORRECT SCORE TONIGHT MAN CITY 3-1 LEICESTER CITY✅✅✅ ODDS: 10+ ODDS✅✅✅ ADMIN: +2348057507268 https://t.co/iskoi9kMvu 6 minutes ago

rossilampant

Rossilampant So far city have done to Leicester what they did to us what's the odds on it ending as a draw ?? #MCILEI 1 hour ago

BETDAQ

BETDAQ HT: Manchester City 2-1 Leicester ⚽️ Vardy gave Leicester the lead but City have bounced back well! It’s been an e… https://t.co/6wpwFBkHlr 1 hour ago

panos77thess

Panos Panagiotis RT @InplayMan: Betbuilder / Small stakes here please Manchester City vs Leicester Jamie vardy to score anytime Jamie vardy to be booke… 2 hours ago

sotirisfst

sotiris fst @bettingvillage Game man city- Leicester same odds was in the game of Arsenal- Aston villa in September, Aston vill… https://t.co/Q75nshvyeB 2 hours ago

wac415

🎅🏼🎄Alekz ☃️❄️ @GaryLineker @vardy7 Better Odds. Liverpool do what they do best and bottle the lead , so Leicester catches them.… https://t.co/nfW6U5UJ7e 2 hours ago

Ste_HardyEFC

Ste Hardy What odds Liverpool becoming world club champions, City and Leicester drawing and having 3 players sent off each an… https://t.co/tY4Zz12ul2 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.