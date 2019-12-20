Wizards vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 20 predictions from proven computer model Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Wizards and Raptors. Here are the results: 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this