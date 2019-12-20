Global  

Raptors superfan makes teen's dying wish to shake hands with LeBron James come true

CBS Sports Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
This 17-year-old will get to meet LeBron on Christmas Day
Dying wish comes true for Ontario teen thanks to Toronto Raptors superfan

An Ontario teen has been granted his dying wish thanks to a little help from Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia.
CTV News


