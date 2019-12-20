Global  

Army, Navy investigations: GameDay hand signals were for 'circle game,' not white supremacist sign

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Investigations conducted by the U.S. Military Academy and the Naval Academy found hand gestures by Cadest and Mids were for a children's game instead.
News video: No Racist Intent Found In Probe Of 'White Power' Hand Signs At Army-Navy Game, Navy Concludes

No Racist Intent Found In Probe Of 'White Power' Hand Signs At Army-Navy Game, Navy Concludes 00:38

 U.S. Naval Academy officials have completed their investigation into whether two midshipmen flashed "white power" signs at the Army-Navy game. Katie Johnston reports.

