MMM (Martial,Mason,Marcus) 😍😍😍😍 RT @beebree0: Premier League fixtures Tottenham vs Brighton Bournemouth vs Arsenal Aston Villa vs Norwich Chelsea vs Southampton Crystal… 15 hours ago Bree Mo'ngina! Premier League fixtures Tottenham vs Brighton Bournemouth vs Arsenal Aston Villa vs Norwich Chelsea vs Southampto… https://t.co/RVVBv3n7hG 15 hours ago 90 Minutes Football News Newcastle v Crystal Palace odds and prediction as Jordan Ayew is due a goal - https://t.co/hzMFNLJlFX #CPFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/qoEf6MaiPG 3 days ago ArsenalDMC Premier League Relegation Odds Current | Preseason Norwich -600 | +100 Watford -200 | +600 Aston Villa -135 | +200… https://t.co/Te98UxTpP1 3 days ago Persie PERSIE TIPS🔥 HERTHA BERLIN VS MOCHENGLADBACH AWAY WIN❌ NORWICH VS WOLVES AWAY WIN✅ NEWCASTLE VS CRYSTAL PALACE H… https://t.co/0jlAwpqf7z 5 days ago Julian Bell RT @Oddschanger: 📉 Current odds to be relegated from the Premier League in 19/20: • Sheffield Utd - 8/11 • Norwich - 5/4 • Brighton - 13/… 5 days ago Upset Odds FT: Newcastle United 1 - 0 Crystal Palace Highest #UpsetOdds available for Newcastle United: +550 (via Bovada) Ga… https://t.co/1v4pl7yMPx 5 days ago Bet The Builder #LiveBuilder In-play Alert IP Over 6.5 Corners 🌍 England - Premier League Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace… https://t.co/4ZVsdBzn9w 5 days ago