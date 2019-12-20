Global  

Brendan Rodgers not surprised to see Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling take Premier League by storm

talkSPORT Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Brendan Rodgers says there was no doubt in his mind Raheem Sterling would eventually become ‘a world-class operator’ after helping nurture the Manchester City forward during the early stages of his career at Liverpool. Following his appointment as Reds boss in June 2012, Rodgers helped a then 17-year-old Sterling blossom on to the Premier League […]
 Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers believes it will be hard for Liverpool or Manchester City to dominate the Premier League for years but they are still the benchmark for others.

