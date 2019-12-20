Global  

Dale Hunter set to lead Canada at world juniors for 1st time

CBC.ca Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Dale Hunter holds his cards close to the vest whenever he's forced into the spotlight. A veteran of nearly 1,600 games in the NHL as a player, the 59-year-old has dominated the Ontario Hockey League as head coach and part-owner of the London Knights for the better part of the last two decades.
