Bank KYC forms may seek clients’ religion details Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Soon, banks may introduce a new column in ‘know your customer’ (KYC) forms for their depositors and clients to mention their religion. This requirement has arisen in the wake of the recent changes made to Fema Act regulations, which extend the benefits of opening NRO accounts and holding property to select religious minorities, excluding Muslims. 👓 View full article

