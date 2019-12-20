Global  

Steve Round's comments offers an insight into Mikel Arteta's potential assistant at Arsenal

Football.london Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Steve Round has been touted to arrive at Arsenal as assistant to new head coach Mikel Arteta
News video: Mikel Arteta appointed Arsenal head coach

Mikel Arteta appointed Arsenal head coach 01:09

 Arsenal have announced the appointment of former Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta as their new head coach. The 37-year-old Spaniard, a former Gunners captain, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract to succeed Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.

Pep: I've had enough of Arteta questions [Video]Pep: I've had enough of Arteta questions

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he's had 'enough' questions regarding Mikel Arteta's future amid speculation his assistant coach will join Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published

Smith: Arteta a 'calculated gamble' [Video]Smith: Arteta a 'calculated gamble'

Mikel Arteta would be a 'calculated gamble' if the 'innovative' Manchester City assistant is appointed as Arsenal head coach, says Alan Smith.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published


Arsene Wenger on Mikel Arteta’s Potential Appointment as Arsenal Boss and the Latest Mesut Ozil Controversy (Video)

Arsene Wenger, in charge of the Arsenal team for 22 years, gives his views on the challenges Mikel Arteta will face if he takes his former job. He also has a few...
SoccerNews.com

Sport24.co.za | Guardiola: 'I had 48 questions and 35 were about Mikel'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he doesn't have any further news regarding Mikel Arteta's potential move to Arsenal.
News24 Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

