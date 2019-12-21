BBC Sport pundit predicts Liverpool FC v Flamengo in Club World Cup final

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to clam a 1-0 victory over Flamengo to win the Club World Cup on Saturday night. The Reds are not in Premier League action this weekend as they compete in the prestigious Fifa competition following their Champions League triumph last season. Liverpool FC sealed their spot in the showpiece […]



