PDC Darts Championship: Peter Wright beats Noel Malicdem in sudden death

BBC Sport Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Seventh seed Peter 'Snakebite' Wright survives a major scare to beat Noel Malicdem in a sudden-death shootout at the PDC World Championship.
