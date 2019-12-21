Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cricket greats slam Australia vs Black Caps Boxing Day test 'disgrace'

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Cricket greats slam Australia vs Black Caps Boxing Day test 'disgrace'The Boxing Day Test between the Black Caps and Australia has been under the microscope in recent weeks thanks to the pitch causing all sorts of dramas.But two greats of the game are more upset over how long it has taken for the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

charansiddarth7

Charan Siddarth Warner RT @FoxCricket: 👉 "Wrong" 👉 "Sad" 👉 "Disgrace" Cricket greats slam 32-year Black Caps Boxing Day wait, per @ChristypDoran 📝 https://t.… 4 hours ago

FoxCricket

Fox Cricket 👉 "Wrong" 👉 "Sad" 👉 "Disgrace" Cricket greats slam 32-year Black Caps Boxing Day wait, per @ChristypDoran 📝… https://t.co/d2PnAG4tBO 5 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK ‘Wrong, sad’, ‘disgrace’: Cricket greats slam 32-year Black Caps Boxing Day wait https://t.co/5j0Cr88s5u https://t.co/rip5Z1fXyx 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.