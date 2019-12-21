LeBron James dubbed ‘Player of the Decade’ by NBA experts ahead of Steph Curry
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () LeBron James has won three NBA titles in the last decade and has been named regular season MVP three times. He also appeared in eight successive NBA Finals over the last 10 years
The NBA's Best of the Decade. As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years. Player of the Decade: LeBron James. James won four NBA MVPs, reached eight straight NBA Finals and won three NBA Finals MVPs. Team of the Decade: Golden State...