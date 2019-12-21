LeBron James dubbed ‘Player of the Decade’ by NBA experts ahead of Steph Curry Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

LeBron James has won three NBA titles in the last decade and has been named regular season MVP three times. He also appeared in eight successive NBA Finals over the last 10 years LeBron James has won three NBA titles in the last decade and has been named regular season MVP three times. He also appeared in eight successive NBA Finals over the last 10 years 👓 View full article

The NBA's Best of the Decade 01:26 The NBA's Best of the Decade. As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years. Player of the Decade: LeBron James. James won four NBA MVPs, reached eight straight NBA Finals and won three NBA Finals MVPs. Team of the Decade: Golden State...

