Maple Leafs 6, Rangers 3

IssaramV NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Rangers 12/20/19 https://t.co/0fC8DrPUV3 21 minutes ago

The Hockey Writers Nylander, Marner Score 2 Goals Apiece, Maple Leafs Beat Rangers #THW #NHL https://t.co/hRnNeaZtB4 1 hour ago

💙🏀🧡Ripo🗽Bishur💙🏒❤️ I hope everyone have a great day today. 🙂 I want to say that the #Knicks loss hurt last night but the Rangers loss… https://t.co/YLavT9uz2a 1 hour ago

Nic & Bruce RT @SportsCentre: Mitch Marner and William Nylander pick up two goals apiece as #Leafs beat #NYRangers 6-3 at Madison Square Garden. The wi… 2 hours ago

Attitude Sports NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Rangers 12/20/19 - https://t.co/dPeGODyOco #sports #news #entertainment https://t.co/Dk2jFSNOCs 2 hours ago

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador NHL | Leafs coast by Rangers as Marner, Nylander each pot a pair https://t.co/4kxIcNLZV8 @cbcsports https://t.co/icX4ePSKhA 2 hours ago

texaspost Nylander, Marner lead Maple Leafs past Rangers 6-3 https://t.co/ztsLnlWzX0 https://t.co/2VrdmjOj6Q 2 hours ago