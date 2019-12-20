Clay Travis breaks down why he loves the under when the Bills take on the Patriots Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Clay Travis thinks points will be at a premium when the Buffalo Bills travel to New England to take on the Patriots in an AFC East. Clay Travis thinks points will be at a premium when the Buffalo Bills travel to New England to take on the Patriots in an AFC East. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jeremy Barr @DM_Shirley @Russ_E_Brown Listen to Clay Travis' 8 o'clock segment if you get a chance. He breaks down playoff team… https://t.co/cXlZE1OShy 3 days ago