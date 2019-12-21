Global  

Noel Acciari leads Panthers past Stars with 2nd consecutive hat trick

FOX Sports Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Noel Acciari led the Florida Panthers past the visiting Dallas Stars with his second consecutive hat trick-all of his goals came in the 2nd period.
News video: Noel Acciari rolls to second consecutive hat trick

Noel Acciari rolls to second consecutive hat trick 02:09

 Noal Acciari continues his scorching week by notching his second consecutive, and second career, hat trick Friday night against the Dallas Stars

