Alexandar Georgiev gives up a couple of soft goals in third period as Rangers fall to Maple Leafs

Newsday Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Â Georgiev, who had seemed to be emerging as the Rangers' No. 1 goalie, allowed a couple of iffy goalsÂ 47 seconds apart in the third period.
NHL roundup: Leafs notch high-scoring win over Hurricanes

Mitch Marner had two goals and three assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice in six seconds to take the lead during the third period on the way to...
Reuters

Maple Leafs Beat Rangers 6-3, New York Loses 3rd Straight

Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves as the Rangers’ losing streak reached three games.
CBS 2 Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.ca

