Clarkson, Love lead Cavs past Grizzlies 114-107

FOX Sports Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Clarkson, Love lead Cavs past Grizzlies 114-107Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 33 points, Kevin Love hit the go-ahead 3-pointer and the Cavaliers beat the Grizzlies 114-107.
