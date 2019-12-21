VanVleet's return buoys ailing Raptors in tight win over Wizards Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Guard Fred VanVleet returned to help an ailing Raptors roster with a solid 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, pushing Toronto to a 122-118 win against the Washington Wizards on Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this