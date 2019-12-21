Hoffenheim upset Dortmund with 2-1 win in Bundesliga Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Berlin, Dec 21 (IANS) Andrej Kramaric's last-gasp winner helped Hoffenheim to snatch a 2-1 comeback victory over wasteful Borussia Dortmund at the curtain raiser of the 17th round in Bundesliga. 👓 View full article

