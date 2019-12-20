Global  

Basketball: Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant almost pulled off the greatest dunk ever seen in the NBA

New Zealand Herald Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Basketball: Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant almost pulled off the greatest dunk ever seen in the NBAJa Morant is fearless when attacking the rim as we've already seen so far throughout his rookie season in the NBA.The Memphis Grizzlies second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has delivered several jaw dropping plays, but on Saturday...
