BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Man City v Leicester

The Sport Review Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a 2-0 home win against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday night. The Citizens head into the game looking to build on their impressive 3-0 victory at Arsenal last weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s men currently third in the Premier League table. Manchester City have endured […]

The post BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Man City v Leicester appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview 01:16

 An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Leicester. The Foxes travel to the Etihad one place above their illustrious rivals in the Premier League.

