Live: 10 held for violence in Delhi's Daryaganj

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
After the national capital witnessed another day of violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday, the entry and exit gates at all metro stations were opened on Saturday morning. 10 people who were arrested for Daryaganj violence, were charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty. Stay with TOI for all the live updates.
