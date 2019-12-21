Live: 10 held for violence in Delhi's Daryaganj Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

After the national capital witnessed another day of violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday, the entry and exit gates at all metro stations were opened on Saturday morning. 10 people who were arrested for Daryaganj violence, were charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty. Stay with TOI for all the live updates. 👓 View full article

