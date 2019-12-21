Global  

Chavez Jr. quits in 5th, giving TKO win to Jacobs

ESPN Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. quit after the fifth round of his super middleweight bout against Daniel Jacobs on Friday night, causing the largely Mexican crowd in Phoenix to rain boos and pelt him with debris as he left the ring.
