Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Arsenal name former Gunner Mikel Arteta as coach

Sify Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 21 (IANS) Arsenal have appointed former Gunners captain Mikel Arteta has their new head coach. Arteta has signed a three-and-a-half year contract. He will take the reins from Freddie Ljungberg, who has served as caretaker manager since Unai Emery was fired on November 29.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pep Guardiola addresses Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola addresses Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal 00:23

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts to the news that his assistant coach, Mikel Arteta, is moving to Arsenal.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SirGraftalot_RL

Richard Lewis / RLewis+ (Sir Graft-A-Lot) Arsenal's Work of Art-eta! - Former club captain Mikel Arteta named the new boss. - For the Art(-eta) of the game,… https://t.co/rMC240OYRE 4 hours ago

7Dnews

7D News Arsenal has announced, that former Gunner’s star and club captain, Mikel Arteta, has been appointed as head coach o… https://t.co/bVhDzMFzoI 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.