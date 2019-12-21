Virat Kohli on IPL 2020: A good start for us Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

*New Delhi:* Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli on Friday said he was happy with the kind of players picked by his franchise during the IPL auction and looking to enjoy "the best form of cricket by playing bold". During the IPL auction held in Kolkata on Thursday, RCB bought eight players, including the... 👓 View full article

