Juliette for StyleCracker Indian 1000 Guineas

Saturday, 21 December 2019
The three year old filly Juliette, the shock winner of the Maharaja Morvi Trophy, will have to shoulder the responsibility of carrying the western India hopes into the grade 1, StyleCracker Indian 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the current Mumbai season, slated as the feature event of the Saturday card at Mahalaxmi. I...
Vivek94890637

Vivek RT @mid_day: Juliette, however, will have to watch out for two outstation challengers: Well Connected (David Allan up) from the yard of the… 10 hours ago

mid_day

mid-day Juliette, however, will have to watch out for two outstation challengers: Well Connected (David Allan up) from the… https://t.co/lEgbVRGkbu 10 hours ago

