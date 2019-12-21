Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

4 changes as Keita dropped, Van Dijk returns: Liverpool's predicted XI vs Flamengo - opinion

Football FanCast Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
FFC predicts the Liverpool starting XI Jurgen Klopp will pick in the Club World Cup final against Flamengo on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rachewgrey

nalaura RT @iLiverpoolApp: Football Fancast: 4 changes as Keita dropped, Van Dijk returns: Liverpool's predicted XI vs Flamengo - opinion https://t… 6 hours ago

RedsAddictLFC

Reds Addict 4 changes as Keita dropped, Van Dijk returns: Liverpool's predicted XI vs Flamengo - opinion | FootballFanCast… https://t.co/MgCrajWRFN 6 hours ago

iLiverpoolApp

Liverpool News 365 Football Fancast: 4 changes as Keita dropped, Van Dijk returns: Liverpool's predicted XI vs Flamengo - opinion… https://t.co/q72o7yyt9n 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.