Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v Chelsea FC
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Charlie Nicholas is backing Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC to draw 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Spurs have won four of their last five Premier League games since Jose Mourinho took over the reins from Mauricio Pochettino last month. Tottenham are putting Chelsea FC under pressure in the top-four race thanks to their […]
The post Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.