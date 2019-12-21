Global  

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Upbeat India look to end on a high

Hindu Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The West Indies will be keen to end a 13-year long wait to win against India in a bilateral ODI series
News video: India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav reaction after taking hattrick | Oneindia News

India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav reaction after taking hattrick | Oneindia News 00:48

 India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav reaction after taking hattrick in second ODI. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday became the first India player to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket, joining an elite band that includes pace legend Wasim Akram. He achieved the feat during the...

Tweets about this

MANISHK90336236

मनीष कुमार झा RT @toisports: #INDvsWI #INDvWI Upbeat #TeamIndia looks to end the year on a high🏏 India will be eyeing a tenth straight bilateral serie… 2 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: For India: A chance at 10th straight bilateral ODI series win vs West Indies and quest to not lose second straight ser… 4 hours ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports For India: A chance at 10th straight bilateral ODI series win vs West Indies and quest to not lose second straight… https://t.co/SnQTq8sYsM 4 hours ago

K_Ban

Kaustav Banerjee RT @TheHinduSports: With the series evenly poised at 1-1, the decider today may turn Barabati into a pressure cooker. #IndvsWI https://t.c… 5 hours ago

TheHinduSports

The Hindu - Sports With the series evenly poised at 1-1, the decider today may turn Barabati into a pressure cooker. #IndvsWI https://t.co/zJ8cgex45e 5 hours ago

unique_database

unique database 3rd ODI: Upbeat India look to end year on a high Pan India HNI database https://t.co/PsACRhUVLB… https://t.co/QhJ2KNkYTW 12 hours ago

vinod904

vinod kumarTOI 3rd ODI: Upbeat Team India looks to end the year on a high https://t.co/pqFjpBAQQ6 Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/RdNwTDktsR 13 hours ago

r_sunena

Sunena R 3rd ODI: Upbeat India look to end year on a high https://t.co/RCbBjyek70 https://t.co/0rLKewsXHU 13 hours ago

