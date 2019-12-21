Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Charlie Nicholas is backing Everton to beat Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime. Everton have picked up four point under interim manager Duncan Ferugson since the Scot replaced Marco Silva at the Merseyside outfit. The Toffees have outperformed by collecting four points in two games thanks to a victory over Everton and a draw […]



The post ‘They’ll get a lot of joy’: Sky Sports pundit predicts Everton v Arsenal appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

