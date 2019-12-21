BBL: Air quality to be monitored ahead of Sydney-Adelaide match Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Canberra [Australia], Dec 21 (ANI): The air quality in Canberra will be monitored ahead of the Big Bash League (BBL) fixture between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers at Manuka Oval as the Australian capital remains shrouded in haze from extensive New South Wales bushfires. 👓 View full article

