Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Brandon Ingram scores 25 in Pelicans loss to Warriors

FOX Sports Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Brandon Ingram scores 25 in Pelicans loss to WarriorsJrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram scored 25 points apiece for New Orleans. Lonzo Ball had 14 points.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mbsportsonline

Manila Bulletin Sports #NBA: Brandon Ingram scores 31 as Pelicans surprise Nuggets https://t.co/OrVxO7ZsHB 11 minutes ago

zack24sun

The one Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 https://t.co/pGdV38sTFu 来自 @pelicansnba 2 days ago

dukgaming

DUKGAMING Brandon Ingram scores 25 in Pelicans loss to Warriors https://t.co/g8zsyhIJkm 4 days ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Brandon Ingram scores 25 in Pelicans loss to Warriors https://t.co/HOE5goIAmJ #sports #feedly 5 days ago

ratemytopics

Dawn Hargrove Brandon Ingram scores 25 in Pelicans loss to Warriors https://t.co/lqlIeZjEC2 https://t.co/ik03vSu22M 5 days ago

MadarahKage266

DAngelo Ratsell RT @abscbnsports: 34 pts 6 rebs 5 asts Pelicans have lost 13 straight, but Brandon Ingram did WORK to get that win over the Timberwolves… 1 week ago

abscbnsports

ABS-CBN Sports 34 pts 6 rebs 5 asts Pelicans have lost 13 straight, but Brandon Ingram did WORK to get that win over the Timberwo… https://t.co/YG1UJbmp8I 1 week ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and the @PelicansNBA snapped their 13-game losing streak with a 107-99 win against the short… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.