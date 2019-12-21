Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

MLB notebook: Angels’ Ohtani reportedly finishes elbow rehab

Reuters Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Two-way player Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has finished his throwing program, the final hurdle as he attempts to return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right (throwing) elbow, ESPN reported Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jr_tag_you

じゅにあ RT @Reuters: MLB notebook: Angels’ Ohtani reportedly finishes elbow rehab https://t.co/fJjsut8Q8k https://t.co/8Jqu4wYIIk 37 minutes ago

TodaysNetOffers

Social Network Today RT @NewsAboutLife: MLB notebook: Angels’ Ohtani reportedly finishes elbow rehab https://t.co/5eE6V9FMj8 #news 2 hours ago

KaffeeKantate

pumipumi RT @Reuters: MLB notebook: Angels’ Ohtani reportedly finishes elbow rehab https://t.co/USlVpXYWyK https://t.co/xNZ2lcnLjw 3 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters MLB notebook: Angels’ Ohtani reportedly finishes elbow rehab https://t.co/USlVpXYWyK https://t.co/xNZ2lcnLjw 4 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe MLB notebook: Angels’ Ohtani reportedly finishes elbow rehab https://t.co/Ar571MVsze 5 hours ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US MLB notebook: Angels’ Ohtani reportedly finishes elbow rehab - https://t.co/MpgS1gBzZA https://t.co/wPZtt0n6Ie 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.