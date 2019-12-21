India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs WI today

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav reaction after taking hattrick | Oneindia News 00:48 India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav reaction after taking hattrick in second ODI. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday became the first India player to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket, joining an elite band that includes pace legend Wasim Akram. He achieved the feat during the...