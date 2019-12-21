4 changes, Smith Rowe starts: The potential Arsenal XI looking to impress Mikel Arteta - opinion Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Arsenal's potential line-up to face Everton in the Premier League. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Manchester City News 4 changes, Smith Rowe starts: The potential Arsenal XI looking to impress Mikel Arteta - opinion… https://t.co/1CdXDlsBqb 4 hours ago