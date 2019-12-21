'Dabangg 3' box office collection day 1

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 21 minutes ago )

After a scintillating performance in 'Bharat' which released earlier this year, everyone had their fingers crossed for Salman Khan's Christmas release 'Dabangg 3'. Now that the film has hit the screens, fans have been battling it out at the ticket counters to catch a glimpse of their favourite star on the big screen. The third instalment from the popular 'Dabangg' franchise has gone on to collect Rs 22-23 crore in the domestic circuit. 👓 View full article

