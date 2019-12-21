Rumour Has It: Madrid have ´no chance´ of signing Man Utd´s Pogba in January
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is coveted at the Santiago Bernabeu. His French connection with Zinedine Zidane means there is constant speculation. However, Pogba is set to remain at United for the time being. TOP STORY – MADRID GIVE UP ON POGBA… FOR NOW LaLiga giants Real Madrid will not sign Manchester United star Paul […]
Manchester United are preparing to let four players leave in the January transfer window - but one of them will not be Paul Pogba despite Real Madrid interest Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport Review
