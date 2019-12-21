Global  

Rumour Has It: Madrid have ´no chance´ of signing Man Utd´s Pogba in January

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is coveted at the Santiago Bernabeu. His French connection with Zinedine Zidane means there is constant speculation. However, Pogba is set to remain at United for the time being.   TOP STORY – MADRID GIVE UP ON POGBA… FOR NOW LaLiga giants Real Madrid will not sign Manchester United star Paul […]

The post Rumour Has It: Madrid have ´no chance´ of signing Man Utd´s Pogba in January appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related news from verified sources

Real Madrid inform Mino Raiola of Paul Pogba January transfer decision

Real Madrid inform Mino Raiola of Paul Pogba January transfer decisionReal Madrid are set to cool their interest in Paul Pogba for now and have informed Mino Raiola about their situation with Man Utd still demanding mega money
Daily Star

Four Man Utd stars set to leave in January but Paul Pogba to remain

Four Man Utd stars set to leave in January but Paul Pogba to remainManchester United are preparing to let four players leave in the January transfer window - but one of them will not be Paul Pogba despite Real Madrid interest
Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport Review

