MasterChef India: Did you know cricketer Parthiv Patel is a fan of the show?

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 56 minutes ago )

Master Chef India is one of the most loved cooking reality shows on television. The 6th Season airing on Star Plus has been garnering rave reviews due to its interesting content. The trio of celebrity chefs – Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Vineet Bhatia have been setting up interesting tasks for all the aspirants who have... 👓 View full article

