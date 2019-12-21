Arsenal appoint Mikel Arteta as head coach

*London:* Mikel Arteta has been appointed head coach of English Premier League side Arsenal meaning a return to the club he played more than 100 games for. The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played for the Gunners from 2011-2016, signed a three-and-a-half year contract and ends a three-year stay as Pep Guardiola's assistant at ...

