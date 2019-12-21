Global  

Arsenal appoint Mikel Arteta as head coach

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
*London:* Mikel Arteta has been appointed head coach of English Premier League side Arsenal meaning a return to the club he played more than 100 games for. The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played for the Gunners from 2011-2016, signed a three-and-a-half year contract and ends a three-year stay as Pep Guardiola's assistant at...
News video: Arteta unveiled as Arsenal manager and feels 'back home'

Arteta unveiled as Arsenal manager and feels 'back home' 00:40

 New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he feels "back home" and senses a "good energy" since returning.

