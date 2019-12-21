Paul Pogba is staying at Manchester United, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

*Manchester:* Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday that French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba will not leave the club in the January transfer window. The 26-year-old -- persistently linked with Real Madrid -- has only played two matches for United since the end of August due to an ankle injury and... 👓 View full article

