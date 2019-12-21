Global  

Paul Pogba is staying at Manchester United, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
*Manchester:* Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday that French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba will not leave the club in the January transfer window. The 26-year-old -- persistently linked with Real Madrid -- has only played two matches for United since the end of August due to an ankle injury and...
News video: Ole: Pogba won't be sold in January

Ole: Pogba won't be sold in January 00:36

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says midfielder Paul Pogba won't leave the club in January.

